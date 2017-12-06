2017: The year in photos

The Las Vegas Strip is seen on Oct. 4, three days after Stephen Paddock, 64, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more after he opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Paddock has been described as a man of considerable financial means and an avid gambler, but investigators have yet to determine a motive for his shooting rampage.

Crushed bicycles are seen in Manhattan on Oct. 31 after a pickup truck sped down the crowded Hudson River Park Bikeway, killing eight people and wounding 11. The alleged driver, Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan, was shot and wounded by the police before he was arrested.

Emergency workers tend to the wounded inside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on May 22 after a suicide bomber attacked pop star Ariana Grande’s concert as it ended. The explosion killed 22 and injured more than 100; many were young people.

A damaged van is surrounded by police officers in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona on Aug. 17. Sixteen people were killed and scores were injured after the van plowed into a crowd in the tourist district. The suspected driver was fatally shot by police four days later in the Spanish countryside.

People in Egypt gather around the bodies of some of the more than 300 worshipers who were killed Nov. 24 in Sinai after a bomb blast ripped through a Sufi mosque. The attack took place as weekly Friday prayers began, and up to 30 gunmen opened fire on those who fled the mosque after the explosion, survivors and officials said.