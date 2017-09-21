Burns credits Novick with the insight that “The Vietnam War” would have to be shot in Vietnam as well as in the United States. And when it came time for their first trip, Novick ended up taking the lead on the Vietnamese half of the project after Burns had surgery for kidney stones and his doctors advised him not to travel. He never made it to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese government practices extensive censorship, and Burns and Novick do not have the profile there that they do in the United States. In Vietnam, Novick and producer Sarah Botstein relied on their advisers, including the higher education experts Ben Wilkinson and Thomas Vallely, and Vietnamese Air Force veteran Ho Dang Hoa, to explain who they were and the reach their film would have. But even without the Burns brand as an introduction, Ho praises Novick’s ability to connect with her subjects, investing the time to develop relationships with them before their formal interviews and showing interest in the details of their experiences.

Many of the veterans she spoke with had never told their stories in “a systemic way,” Ho says, relating their experiences instead as “a broken memory.” Novick, he points out, “asked the veterans the whole story from the time they joined the war until they left.” Because she had spent time with them and heard at least part of their stories during their first meetings, it was easier for her subjects to forget that the camera was rolling and talk to her simply as a friend, albeit one who would “make them go through their war, all the years of the war, one question after another,” Ho says.

After Novick gathers stories such as these, the chemistry of her partnership with Burns lies in figuring out how to fit years of research and reporting into a cohesive arc. Both of them say that one of Burns’s gifts is the ability to see their film as an audience will see it, clarifying the narratives and spotting areas where he thinks Novick and writer Geoffrey C. Ward, who also worked with Burns on films such as “The Civil War” and “The Roosevelts,” haven’t provided proper context or where a piece of material might work better.

“I can get the big picture super quick and she’s going to do the the the trench work,” Burns says. “You don't win the war if you don't do the trench work. And you also need the grand strategy.”