2018: The Year in Preview

President Trump entered the White House promising unity (in his election night speech) and depicting “American carnage” (in his inaugural address) — a revealing rhetorical scramble that foreshadowed his first year in office.

His 2018 is practically guaranteed to be as unpredictable. The only certainty: his gleeful (and at times self-sabotaging) use of Twitter.

The president begins his second year in office facing down the momentum of all he could not control and all he failed to accomplish. His lawyers promised him that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe would be over by now. The longer it goes, the more it’s likely to anger the mercurial president, who has repeatedly denied any collusion and dismissed the investigation as “rigged.” Trump, accused by more than a dozen women of unwanted kissing and groping, will also find himself a renewed target of the #MeToo movement toppling powerful men.

The president has a long list of tasks. In Congress, the Republican tax plan squeaked through before the holidays. But there’s also infrastructure and immigration — including a solution to the predicament he put “dreamers” into by ending the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which had protected them. The 2018 midterm elections will have him traveling the country to fight for his party’s political survival.

But Trump has repeatedly defied political gravity and expectations. In 2018, the president will be gracious and disciplined when even his aides are bracing for an explosion. And he will be brash and erratic when triggered by something as simple as an errant comment on cable news.

With this president, prognosticators would be wise to save their money. Just don’t forget to set your @realDonaldTrump Twitter alerts.