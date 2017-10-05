The intersex rights movement is ready for its moment

“With politics now, every time I go into a bathroom I think, ‘Okay, I present feminine, I have a typically female body … but my chromosomes are XY and the written laws say XY can’t be in this space.’ I feel very aware of it.”

NEW PARENTS “HAVE THIS GRAND IDEA OF WHAT YOUR HOSPITAL STAY IS GOING TO BE LIKE,” one mother whose child was born with atypical genitalia told me. “Everyone’s going to come visit, and you’re going to have balloons, and they’re going to be pink or blue — or yellow or green if you don’t want to be gender normative. For us, all of that got shut down.”

After Adams was born, her parents had to wait for test results that would help determine her gender. Ultimately, she was diagnosed with androgen insensitivity syndrome, in which people with XY chromosomes and internally “male” reproductive systems — including undescended testes — are wholly or partially immune to androgen hormones, such as testosterone, that their bodies produce. People with complete AIS are born looking like typical girls. Adams’s insensitivity is partial; in cases like hers, children are often born with an enlarged clitoris that may look like a small penis, and sometimes with a single “urogenital” opening instead of separate openings for the vagina and urethra. (Some doctors argue that this single opening increases a person’s risk of urinary tract infection, though research remains inconclusive.)

Within days of her birth, Adams had surgery to remove her internal testes. (These can carry a heightened risk of cancer, though the danger varies among intersex conditions. In cases where the cancer risk is low, advocates — and, increasingly, some doctors — argue for waiting and close monitoring.) But the surgery Adams regrets occurred at 18 months, when doctors constructed a vagina using tissue from her bowel. The result, she says, doesn’t look typical, in part because the operation left scars; more important, in her view, was that she didn’t get to make the choice herself.

In those uncertain early months, Adams’s parents made a decision that would define their daughter’s life: to keep her intersex traits a secret, even from family and friends, and raise her as the ordinary girl they felt her to be. But Adams slowly grew troubled by a deepening sense of difference. Her parents stressed that she was normal, “but I didn’t know what that meant,” she recalls. When she was 10 or so, her mother explained that she wouldn’t get a period or be able to get pregnant. “I think then I started developing some sort of identity crisis,” she says, “because I knew girls were supposed to have kids, so if I couldn’t have a kid, was I not normal?”

There was also the issue of her doctor’s appointments, which increased as adolescence approached. Adams remembers one visit, when she was about 10, where she refused to let a urologist examine her genitals; when her parents tried to coax her, she walked down the hall and sat by the elevators, blood pounding with confusion, rage and fear. Nurses and child therapists descended quickly, cajoling her to take some deep breaths, take some medicine — a sedative — and let the doctor have a quick look. Adams just kept saying no, no, no. Eventually, her parents took her home.

A couple of years after that failed exam, Adams started limiting what she allowed herself to eat. What began, at least consciously, as an effort to get lighter for soccer and basketball quickly spiraled into life-threatening malnourishment. Adams recalls that she was being treated in an eating disorder unit, at age 14, when she finally learned the whole truth about her intersex body from a psychiatrist who thought the information might help. At first, it did the opposite. “I hated everything about it,” she told me. “It fueled my anger toward myself, my eating disorder and my depression.”

Years later, Adams is scrupulous when she tells the story of her eating disorder, careful not to reduce her life to a domino effect. She’s pretty sure she would have struggled with her mental health regardless of the fact that she is intersex. Still, she has started to wonder if there might be a deeper link between the pain and humiliation that hovered around her body in childhood and the desire that came later to make it disappear. As she told me, “I did have one therapist say, ‘No wonder by the age of 12 you started starving yourself. That’s the one thing you could control.’ ”