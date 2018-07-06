The Washington Post
STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS
At last, Capitals hoist the Cup
Perspective
For Caps and fans, tears of joy replace years of frustration
The title is justice delivered at a time when many in the NHL thought the team had squandered its last chances.
Scenes from D.C.’s streets: Celebrating a championship
Video: The moment Washington fans saw the Capitals win
Washington’s first major sports title since 1992
After a nail-biter of a finale, the Stanley Cup is coming to Washington for the first time in the Capitals’ 44 seasons. From captain Alex Ovechkin’s gaptoothed grin in Las Vegas to the thousands of delirious fans in downtown Washington, the moment encapsulated years of disappointment, hurt and anticipation — all of it corked, shaken and unleashed.
Game recap, top takeaways and statistical stars
Perspective
Alex Ovechkin wins the Stanley Cup — and secures his legacy
The Capitals captain spent these Stanley Cup playoffs erasing whatever doubts remained that he could not lead his team to an NHL championship.
‘These 6 countries represent values’: French leader open to rebuking Trump at G-7
The United States could be excluded from the statement issued at the end of the Group of Seven meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said. President Trump plans to leave the gathering early for his Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un, the White House said.
Today’s WorldView: Trump wages war north of the border
Trump administration won’t defend Affordable Care Act against GOP states’ lawsuits
In a break from the executive branch’s tradition of defending existing laws, the Justice Department said it agrees with the states that contend that a provision requiring most Americans to carry health insurance is not constitutional and that, as a result, the ACA’s consumer insurance protections are not valid.
A security camera is trained on the front entrance of the Warehouse after-school recreation center in Bloomington, Ind. (Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post)
Facial recognition technology logs visitors’ faces at the Warehouse after-school recreation center in Bloomington, Ind. (Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post)
David Weil, executive director of the Warehouse after-school recreation center, sees facial recognition as a security breakthrough. (Luke Sharrett for The Post)
Sellers of facial-recognition systems target schools, promising to halt shootings
An expanding web of largely unknown security contractors has been pitching facial-recognition systems to schools as an all-seeing shield. But parents and privacy experts worry about rushing to adopt untested and invasive artificial-intelligence systems with no evidence of success.
Ex-Senate staffer accused of lying to FBI about contacts with reporters
A former Senate staffer has been charged with making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department said. As part of the investigation, officials seized phone and email records of a New York Times reporter who previously was in a romantic relationship with the staffer, the newspaper said.
(Whitten Sabbatini for The Washington Post)
(Whitten Sabbatini for The Washington Post)
Some Americans have a personal stake in Trump-Kim summit: Finding family
As many as 300,000 U.S. citizens can trace their lineage to the northern half of Korea. Some of them hope the summit will pave the way for families to be reunited.
Ryan promises immigration bill in hope of avoiding House GOP conflict
With 24 Republican lawmakers setting a Tuesday deadline for a rogue campaign to force votes on their immigration bill, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan is trying to bridge the divide in his party and avoid a showdown that could alienate voters.
The U.S. just had its warmest May in history, blowing past 1934 Dust Bowl record
Eight states had their warmest May on record, and more than 8,500 warm-temperature records were set at weather stations across the country.
Suicide rates rise sharply in most states, CDC report shows
Suicide rates increased in 49 states between 1999 and 2016, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In half of all states, the increase was 30 percent or more.
Retropolis
The Past, Rediscovered
Canada didn’t burn the White House. Dolley Madison needs a fact check, too.
The first lady is credited with rescuing the iconic portrait of George Washington from the invading British in 1814. But the story is more complicated than that.
(Jason Aldag/ The Washington Post)
It's almost time for the big North Korea and U.S. summit. Here's what you need to know.
This AI in security cams can recognize your face and body
Trumped up history: 4 times Trump got history a little wrong
Department of Satire: Public apologies
Opinion | The lawsuit against Ben Carson that was 50 years in the making
