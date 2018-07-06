Perspective
The title is justice delivered at a time when many in the NHL thought the team had squandered its last chances.
After a nail-biter of a finale, the Stanley Cup is coming to Washington for the first time in the Capitals’ 44 seasons. From captain Alex Ovechkin’s gaptoothed grin in Las Vegas to the thousands of delirious fans in downtown Washington, the moment encapsulated years of disappointment, hurt and anticipation — all of it corked, shaken and unleashed.
In a break from the executive branch’s tradition of defending existing laws, the Justice Department said it agrees with the states that contend that a provision requiring most Americans to carry health insurance is not constitutional and that, as a result, the ACA’s consumer insurance protections are not valid.
An expanding web of largely unknown security contractors has been pitching facial-recognition systems to schools as an all-seeing shield. But parents and privacy experts worry about rushing to adopt untested and invasive artificial-intelligence systems with no evidence of success.
A former Senate staffer has been charged with making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department said. As part of the investigation, officials seized phone and email records of a New York Times reporter who previously was in a romantic relationship with the staffer, the newspaper said.
As many as 300,000 U.S. citizens can trace their lineage to the northern half of Korea. Some of them hope the summit will pave the way for families to be reunited.
With 24 Republican lawmakers setting a Tuesday deadline for a rogue campaign to force votes on their immigration bill, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan is trying to bridge the divide in his party and avoid a showdown that could alienate voters.
Eight states had their warmest May on record, and more than 8,500 warm-temperature records were set at weather stations across the country.
Suicide rates increased in 49 states between 1999 and 2016, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In half of all states, the increase was 30 percent or more.
The first lady is credited with rescuing the iconic portrait of George Washington from the invading British in 1814. But the story is more complicated than that.