The bickering overwhelmed a debate that displayed substantive differences between President Trump and Joe Biden on the nation’s converging crises. The president’s interjections and jeers led moderator Chris Wallace to repeatedly plead with him to follow the agreed-upon rules.
“Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” President Trump said after Democratic rival Joe Biden challenged him to condemn far-right supporters who have taken to the streets in recent months brandishing weapons.
The debate was a 90-minute display of a president’s testosterone-fueled, unmanaged rage and insecurity. Joe Biden came to debate, God bless him.
Democratic voters are requesting and returning mail ballots at higher rates than Republicans in several key battleground states.
The immigration operation that could start next week would sync with two themes of President Trump’s reelection campaign: His crackdown on immigration and his push to vilify cities led by Democrats, who he blames for crime and violence.
Renowned Brazilian chef Dudu Mesquita recovered from covid-19, but his senses of taste and smell remain impaired. Now he must relearn how to cook.
Kentucky attorney general says he did not present homicide charges to grand jury in Breonna Taylor case
The announcement from Daniel Cameron (R) came hours after a juror’s attorney said that Cameron “may not have presented” all the evidence in the case.
Mueller pushes back on insider book faulting special counsel for not doing more to hold Trump accountable
In a rare public statement, Robert S. Mueller III responded to a tell-all written by Andrew Weissmann, suggesting the insider account was “based on incomplete information” and praising a top aide of whom the book was particularly critical.
Swiftly moving blazes roared into parts of Santa Rosa and nearby towns Sunday night through Tuesday, causing damage, sending tens of thousands fleeing and threatening the area’s tourism-based economy.
The story behind the FBI’s “October Surprise” just days before the 2016 election. And the human cost of ordering online during a pandemic.
Police use of force on ex-Trump campaign manager is a familiar scene during crisis calls, experts say
A video recording shows Brad Parscale, whose wife told police officers that he had threatened suicide, being tackled into the street after he was calmly speaking to an officer.
Zach Purser Brown/The Washington PostWallace struggles to stop Trump's repeated interruptions
Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to prevent President Trump from repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.
The new burst of optimism comes one day after House Democrats unveiled a new coronavirus economic relief bill and stalled talks resumed.
Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Two out of every 50 people on the planet are American, but 10 out of every 50 deaths have occurred here.
Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin were the top vote-getters in the seven-candidate field.
Critics of Saudi Arabia show signs of becoming more organized after the journalist’s killing in October of 2018.
As companies rethink Japan’s intense work culture, one chief executives plans to move his workers to a picturesque island.
Detachments of foreign fighters from countries ravaged by war are appearing on battlefields elsewhere.
During a trip, the secretary of state called Greece one of the United States’ closest military allies in Europe, as it remains mired in a maritime dispute with Turkey over energy resources.
A Maltese official initially suggested the country may try to retrieve the tooth from the young royal.
“Bijan deserves justice and transparency,” Kelly Ghaisar told a House subcommittee. Her 25-year-old son was fatally shot by two U.S. Park Police officers in Virginia in 2017. Park Police do not use body-worn or in-car cameras.
An uptick in activity could occur in a little over a week’s time, and signs point to a busy October. Suffice to say, Atlantic hurricane season is far from over.
The pace of construction has had the biggest impact on Arizona, where the U.S. government has accelerated the project by building through protected areas and federal lands.
The announcement comes a month after word of the job offer sparked an ethics probe and questions about a massive tax break the city official negotiated for the institution’s planned new hospital project.
Overcrowded housing, high rates of uninsurance and preexisting conditions are among them.
Here are places voters can cast a ballot in the Washington region this election cycle — whether it’s through a ballot drop box, in-person early, at a “super vote center” or at a traditional precinct on Election Day.
Try the burgers at these unlikely locations: Espita Mezcaleria, Mélange and Appioo African Bar and Grill.
Her food hall, set to open next year, will be a showcase for Black-owned businesses.
These are an easy way to visit some of your favorite local spots.
Some inquiries from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States are about deals that are years old.
The direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange is one of the most anticipated initial public offerings for a tech company in years. But financial records suggest the secretive firm’s business may be overly concentrated among a handful of customers.
Reed had helped pilot the Chamber’s congressional election strategy for more than a decade.
The company, which faced investigations from multiple federal agencies, admitted to a multiyear scheme to manipulate market prices through illegal trading practices.
Male baboons don’t just interact with females when they want to mate: They also engage in platonic grooming, a behavior known as a way for primates to bond and destress.
Researchers concluded that the reduction in the mixing of ocean layers is piling up warm water near the surface while cutting back on the circulation of cold, deep water.
James returns to the NBA Finals this week for the 10th time in his 17-year career. His Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Miami Heat, an organization he led to four Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
The postseason will be remembered as equal parts surprising, entertaining, nerve-racking and heartbreaking as it was successful.
Mitchell Trubisky could never overcome being drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have ascended to the top of their classes.
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber exited early as Gerrit Cole and the Yankees cruised in Game 1 of the three-game series.
College football coach, son of Bobby Beathard, posts ‘All Lives Matter’ sign before departing program
Kurt Beathard, whose father was the general manager for Washington’s 1980s Super Bowl teams, was the offensive coordinator at Illinois State.
The entire function of the business lunch is to meet face-to-face in a relaxed setting. That need won't go away.
His girlfriend denies being jealous of his ex, but some of his old clothes are disappearing.
Reader doesn’t fit stereotype, so thinks there’s no help available.
Wife of shy professor thinks his guests are rude when they don’t initiate a conversation.
Love chorizo? Try it in burritos and tacos, on nachos as well as with scallops, clams and ribs.
Our favorite tofu dishes include Maangchi’s crunchy tofu bites, okonomiyaki with smoked tofu and sheet pan tofu with peanut sauce.
We've got sweet and savory answers for what to do with your market or orchard bounty.
West Coast winemakers have yet another hurdle to overcome this year.