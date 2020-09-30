Democracy Dies in Darkness
Trump plunges debate into fiery squabbling

Biden says president has made U.S. more divided as Trump interrupts and slings insults

The bickering overwhelmed a debate that displayed substantive differences between President Trump and Joe Biden on the nation’s converging crises. The president’s interjections and jeers led moderator Chris Wallace to repeatedly plead with him to follow the agreed-upon rules.
By Anne Gearan, Philip Rucker and Annie Linskey40 minutes ago

Trump refused to condemn white supremacists, militia members in debate marked by disputes over race

“Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” President Trump said after Democratic rival Joe Biden challenged him to condemn far-right supporters who have taken to the streets in recent months brandishing weapons.
By Toluse Olorunnipa and Cleve R. Wootson Jr.1 hour ago
The CritiqueAnalysis

Interruptions, accusations, chaos: Trump trolled the debate stage

The debate was a 90-minute display of a president’s testosterone-fueled, unmanaged rage and insecurity. Joe Biden came to debate, God bless him.
By Robin Givhan1 hour ago
playThe debate in 3 minutes
(Video: Blair Guild/The Post; photo: Melina Mara/The Post)
Fact CheckerAnalysis

Trump repeatedly relies on false facts that have been debunked throughout his presidency

By Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly34 minutes ago
The TakeAnalysis

Trump sets the tone for the worst presidential debate in living memory

By Dan Balz1 hour ago
The FixAnalysis

Takeaways from the night: Well, that was rough

By Aaron Blake1 hour ago

‘Dumpster fire.’ ‘Train wreck.’ ‘A disgrace’: Pundits share their shocked, horrified reactions to the debate

By Elahe Izadi1 hour ago
Opinions

Trump blows up the debate — and himself

Opinion by Jennifer Rubin

I recapped ‘Game of Thrones.’ This debate was wilder.

Opinion by Alyssa Rosenberg

Only the Proud Boys can take pride in Trump’s debate hooliganism

Opinion by Dana Milbank

Trump the disrupter has lost his novelty

Opinion by Gary Abernathy

A big step to amplify Jamal Khashoggi’s vision

Opinion by Sarah Leah Whitson

China is doubling down on genocide

Opinion by Editorial Board

The ‘nothing matters’ mentality is a trap

Opinion by Molly Roberts

The Trump administration is undermining the credibility of the FDA

Opinion by 7 former FDA commissioners
Election 2020

Early surge of Democratic mail voting sparks worry inside GOP

Democratic voters are requesting and returning mail ballots at higher rates than Republicans in several key battleground states.
By Amy Gardner and Josh Dawsey

Postal Service workers quietly resist DeJoy’s changes with eye on election

By Jacob Bogage

ICE preparing targeted arrests in ‘sanctuary cities,’ amplifying president’s campaign theme

The immigration operation that could start next week would sync with two themes of President Trump’s reelection campaign: His crackdown on immigration and his push to vilify cities led by Democrats, who he blames for crime and violence.
By Nick Miroff and Devlin Barrett
Coronavirus
Dudu Mesquita at the Cantina Garden restaurant in Rio de Janeiro. (Terrence McCoy/The Post)

Coronavirus steals a chef’s sense of taste, and there’s no telling when it might come back

Renowned Brazilian chef Dudu Mesquita recovered from covid-19, but his senses of taste and smell remain impaired. Now he must relearn how to cook.
By Terrence McCoy and Heloísa Traiano

Disney lays off 28,000 as coronavirus slams its theme-park business

By Steven Zeitchik
The NFL has its first coronavirus outbreak. Here’s how it plans to respond.

By Matt Bonesteel
Guide to the Pandemic
Places with highest daily reported cases per capitaSeven-day average of daily new reported cases per 100,000 residents

Asked and answered: What readers want to know about coronavirus

Covid-19 etiquette: A comprehensive guide

Full coverage and resources

Your Life at Home

You might want to rethink using a stability ball as your desk chair

By Elizabeth Chang

Should kids go trick-or-treating during a pandemic? Experts share their advice.

By Rudri Patel

Some covid-19 rule-breakers could be narcissists, experts say. Here’s how to approach them.

By Allyson Chiu
Kentucky attorney general says he did not present homicide charges to grand jury in Breonna Taylor case

The announcement from Daniel Cameron (R) came hours after a juror’s attorney said that Cameron “may not have presented” all the evidence in the case.
By Hannah Knowles and Marisa Iati

Questions are mounting over the Breonna Taylor charges. Here’s what people want to know.

By Hannah Knowles

Mueller pushes back on insider book faulting special counsel for not doing more to hold Trump accountable

In a rare public statement, Robert S. Mueller III responded to a tell-all written by Andrew Weissmann, suggesting the insider account was “based on incomplete information” and praising a top aide of whom the book was particularly critical.
By Matt Zapotosky
arrow-rightView Visual Story
Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn Sunday in St. Helena, Calif. (AP)
Visual Story

Wildfires erupt in California’s wine country

Swiftly moving blazes roared into parts of Santa Rosa and nearby towns Sunday night through Tuesday, causing damage, sending tens of thousands fleeing and threatening the area’s tourism-based economy.
By Andrew Freedman and Troy Witcher
listen-solidPodcastPost Reports

Revisiting the 2016 ‘October Surprise’

The story behind the FBI’s “October Surprise” just days before the 2016 election. And the human cost of ordering online during a pandemic.
play

Police use of force on ex-Trump campaign manager is a familiar scene during crisis calls, experts say

A video recording shows Brad Parscale, whose wife told police officers that he had threatened suicide, being tackled into the street after he was calmly speaking to an officer.
By Mark Berman
You might want to rethink using a stability ball as your desk chair

By Elizabeth Chang

How SNL’s Chloe Fineman became the comedian we need right now

By Joe Heim
(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Voraciously

Chicken cutlets can stretch your dollar in a delicious way

By Ann Maloney

There are many Gloria Steinems in ‘The Glorias.’ One of them was my boss.

By Ann Hornaday
Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post
Wallace struggles to stop Trump's repeated interruptions
Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to prevent President Trump from repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.
Politics
Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). (Demetrius Freeman/The Post)

Trump offered Barrett Supreme Court nomination the same day he met her, according to questionnaire

By Seung Min Kim, Felicia Sonmez and Robert Barnes

Pelosi, Meadows say they’re hopeful relief deal is within reach

The new burst of optimism comes one day after House Democrats unveiled a new coronavirus economic relief bill and stalled talks resumed.
By Erica Werner

Senate Republicans accelerate public scrutiny of Trump-Russia investigation as election looms

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
By Karoun Demirjian
Analysis

A grim coronavirus benchmark highlights America’s failure to halt the pandemic

Two out of every 50 people on the planet are American, but 10 out of every 50 deaths have occurred here. 
By Philip Bump

Two Democrats advance to December runoff to fill John Lewis’s seat — temporarily

Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin were the top vote-getters in the seven-candidate field.
By Rachael Bade
Voters’ Guide

How to vote in your state

How turnout and swing voters could get Trump or Biden to 270

By Jess Eng, Madison Dong, Kevin Schaul and Reuben Fischer-Baum
World
Press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington in 2019 to mark the anniversary of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. (Reuters)

Khashoggi supporters launch group to advocate for democratic rights in the Arab world

Critics of Saudi Arabia show signs of becoming more organized after the journalist’s killing in October of 2018.
By Kareem Fahim

In Japan, a revolutionary response to the pandemic: A bit more work-life balance 

As companies rethink Japan’s intense work culture, one chief executives plans to move his workers to a picturesque island.
By Simon Denyer
Today’s WorldViewAnalysis

Turkey and Russia preside over a new age of mercenary wars

Detachments of foreign fighters from countries ravaged by war are appearing on battlefields elsewhere.
By Ishaan Tharoor1 hour ago

Pompeo highlights warmer ties with Greece amid regional tensions with Turkey

During a trip, the secretary of state called Greece one of the United States’ closest military allies in Europe, as it remains mired in a maritime dispute with Turkey over energy resources.
By Carol Morello

Malta says Britain’s 7-year-old Prince George can keep his shark tooth after all

A Maltese official initially suggested the country may try to retrieve the tooth from the young royal.
By Jennifer Hassan and Siobhán O'Grady
National
Last November, Kelly Ghaisar spoke at the Lincoln Memorial during a candlelight vigil commemorating the second anniversary of her son Bijan's death. (Craig Hudson for The Post)

Mother of unarmed man slain by Park Police officers calls on Congress to require body cameras

“Bijan deserves justice and transparency,” Kelly Ghaisar told a House subcommittee. Her 25-year-old son was fatally shot by two U.S. Park Police officers in Virginia in 2017. Park Police do not use body-worn or in-car cameras. 
By Tom Jackman

Man accused of driving into BLM protesters was amassing guns for civil unrest, prosecutors say

By Paulina Villegas

Michael Flynn’s lawyer says she asked Trump not to pardon the former national security adviser

By Spencer S. Hsu, Ann E. Marimow and Matt Zapotosky

Caribbean may soon generate new tropical storms

An uptick in activity could occur in a little over a week’s time, and signs point to a busy October. Suffice to say, Atlantic hurricane season is far from over.
By Matthew Cappucci

Trump administration in an all-out push to build border wall before election

The pace of construction has had the biggest impact on Arizona, where the U.S. government has accelerated the project by building through protected areas and federal lands.
By Nick Miroff
D.C., Md. & Va.

Former D.C. official Rashad Young takes high-level job with Howard University

The announcement comes a month after word of the job offer sparked an ethics probe and questions about a massive tax break the city official negotiated for the institution’s planned new hospital project.
By Fenit Nirappil

New report underscores conditions that made Prince George’s vulnerable to virus

Overcrowded housing, high rates of uninsurance and preexisting conditions are among them.
By Rachel Chason

Wedding photographer, ministries challenge Virginia’s new LGBT rights law

By Laura Vozzella
A voter leaves an early polling location in Arlington on Sept. 18. (Bloomberg)

Map: Where to vote early in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Here are places voters can cast a ballot in the Washington region this election cycle — whether it’s through a ballot drop box, in-person early, at a “super vote center” or at a traditional precinct on Election Day. 
By Washington Post Staff

Pr. George’s officer indicted on sex abuse charges involving minor

By Emily Davies
Capital Weather Gang

PM Update: Rain and some rumbles tonight, then clearing and cooler Wednesday

By Ian Livingston
Known coronavirus deaths and cases
Going Out Guide

The appeal of the all-American hamburger knows no boundaries

Try the burgers at these unlikely locations: Espita Mezcaleria, Mélange and Appioo African Bar and Grill.
By Tim Carman

How Market 7 founder Mary Blackford would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Her food hall, set to open next year, will be a showcase for Black-owned businesses.
By Stephanie Williams

Pandas, bald eagles, airplanes: The D.C. area’s best webcams, ranked

These are an easy way to visit some of your favorite local spots.
By Angela Haupt
Real Estate

Craving for community drives buyers to active adult developments

Going from townhouse to a real dream home in Jack’s Run

A look at the shovels you need in your arsenal and how to clean them

Business & Technology

U.S. steps up probe of Chinese investments in American tech 

Some inquiries from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States are about deals that are years old.
By Jeanne Whalen
(Bloomberg News)

Surveillance company Palantir set to go public

The direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange is one of the most anticipated initial public offerings for a tech company in years. But financial records suggest the secretive firm’s business may be overly concentrated among a handful of customers.
By Aaron Gregg and Douglas MacMillan

U.S. Chamber of Commerce abruptly ousts top political consultant Scott Reed, alleging leaks

Reed had helped pilot the Chamber’s congressional election strategy for more than a decade.
By Tom Hamburger

JPMorgan Chase to pay $920 million fine in ‘spoofing’ case

The company, which faced investigations from multiple federal agencies, admitted to a multiyear scheme to manipulate market prices through illegal trading practices.
By Hamza Shaban
Road to Recovery

Fate of Oregon’s timber industry hangs in the balance

Outdoor dining has helped restaurants avoid disaster. But winter is coming.

Nationals fans lost their ballpark this season. They lost their World Series celebration, too.

Cranky customers, masked smiles redefine workplace culture: ‘Feels like we’re strangers’

Health & Science

Survival of the friendliest: Male baboons benefit from platonic ties with females, researchers say

Male baboons don’t just interact with females when they want to mate: They also engage in platonic grooming, a behavior known as a way for primates to bond and destress.
By Erin Blakemore

Mixing of the planet’s ocean waters is slowing down, speeding up global warming, study finds

Researchers concluded that the reduction in the mixing of ocean layers is piling up warm water near the surface while cutting back on the circulation of cold, deep water.
By Andrew Freedman

SpaceX redesigns part of Dragon spacecraft’s heat shield ahead of planned October flight

By Christian Davenport
Arthur Ashkin1922 – 2020

Nobel laureate who trapped molecules with light dies at 98

By Harrison Smith
Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be making his 10th NBA Finals appearance. (AP)

Six years after split, LeBron James and Heat share mutual respect on eve of Finals clash

James returns to the NBA Finals this week for the 10th time in his 17-year career. His Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Miami Heat, an organization he led to four Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
By Ben Golliver

Completion of NHL playoff with no coronavirus cases was no small feat

The postseason will be remembered as equal parts surprising, entertaining, nerve-racking and heartbreaking as it was successful. 
By Samantha Pell
Analysis

Re-ranking NFL QB classes from 2016 to 2019, on the occasion of Mitchell Trubisky’s benching

Mitchell Trubisky could never overcome being drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have ascended to the top of their classes.
By John Clayton

In playoff opener, Yankees tee off on Indians’ ace and send a message to the rest of baseball

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber exited early as Gerrit Cole and the Yankees cruised in Game 1 of the three-game series.
By Dave Sheinin1 hour ago

College football coach, son of Bobby Beathard, posts ‘All Lives Matter’ sign before departing program

Kurt Beathard, whose father was the general manager for Washington’s 1980s Super Bowl teams, was the offensive coordinator at Illinois State. 
By Des Bieler
Lifestyle
(Yifan Wu for The Washington Post)
(Yifan Wu for The Washington Post)
Voraciously

The business lunch will eventually be back — because Zoom can’t replace everything

The entire function of the business lunch is to meet face-to-face in a relaxed setting. That need won't go away.
By Emily Heil
Perspective

Before covid-19, super lice were my biggest parenting problem. How I miss those simple days.

By Rachel Mans McKenny

November may be the darkest month Americans have seen in a long time

By Dan Zak
Advice

Carolyn Hax: Have you seen my hat? It was next to my trust, which is missing, too.

His girlfriend denies being jealous of his ex, but some of his old clothes are disappearing.

Ask Amy: Long-ago struggle with bulimia reemerges decades later

Reader doesn’t fit stereotype, so thinks there’s no help available.
1 hour ago

Miss Manners: Is my husband being snubbed by famous writers?

Wife of shy professor thinks his guests are rude when they don’t initiate a conversation.
The LilyElevating stories about women

Asexuality can teach us all how to have better relationships, one author says. Here’s how.

Women on both sides flocked to the Supreme Court after Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination — and they’re just getting started

Conservative women hail SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett for having it all. Liberal women say she is ‘unfit.’  

Perspective

My hair started falling out when I was 20. Now, I’m learning to redefine my idea of beauty. .

Arts & Entertainment
Review

Relief from Zoom sometimes comes in a box. A play in a box.

By Peter Marks
Book Review

Our food shopping habits have human and environmental costs. ‘The Secret Life of Groceries’ adds them up.

By Mary Beth Albright
Book Review

Angela Chen’s ‘Ace’ reveals what it means to be asexual in a society obsessed with sexuality

By Sarah Neilson
Perspective

For Banned Books Week, I read the country’s 10 most challenged books. The gay penguins did not corrupt me.

By Ron Charles
Food
(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Post)

Grill oysters to perfection, with the help of a butter-garlic sauce

By Ann Maloney
(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Chorizo is the instant upgrade to kick up your burritos, rice, clams and more

Love chorizo? Try it in burritos and tacos, on nachos as well as with scallops, clams and ribs.
By Kari Sonde
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

9 of our best recipes for frying, roasting, smoking and savoring tofu

Our favorite tofu dishes include Maangchi’s crunchy tofu bites, okonomiyaki with smoked tofu and sheet pan tofu with peanut sauce.
By G. Daniela Galarza

8 sweet and savory apple recipes that will have you feeling fall

We've got sweet and savory answers for what to do with your market or orchard bounty.
By Becky Krystal

Wildfires force some growers to test grapes, while others sit 2020 out

West Coast winemakers have yet another hurdle to overcome this year.
By Dave McIntyre
Travel

Greek cruise says ‘no cases of covid-19’ after initial reports that crew members tested positive

By Miriam Berger
By The Way

These are the airlines that are still blocking seats for social distancing

By Shannon McMahon

United Airlines pilots ratify deal that will prevent 2,800 from being furloughed

By Lori Aratani

A visitor thought he found a piece of glass at an Arkansas state park. It was a 9-carat diamond.

By Shannon McMahon
