They created as much of an entry point as possible. The opening “Skippy Lou” was a riffy bebop theme with steady-as-she-goes solos by tenor saxophonists Billy Wolfe (who really just played a circle of fifths, the periodic table of jazz harmony) and Linde and electric guitarist Aaron Quinn. The second tune, a slowly unfurling melody that Linde was proud to note resembled “Benny and the Jets,” was inaccessible only in its 30-word title. Then came a gorgeous, slow Southern-gospel arrangement of Albert Ayler’s “Ghosts,” without either dissonance or improvisation.

That ended the night’s easy-listening portion. Linde’s “Looper” began with its composer on alto and Wolfe on tenor, playing in unaccompanied harmony. When Quinn and drummer Deric Dickens entered at a faster tempo, the horns went out of sync and wandered in their own weird directions before the whole equation dissolved into free blowing. Wolfe’s “Nine Iron (On the 14th Green)” built from a funk-rock line to a blast of quasi-tonal guitar and horns (Linde still on alto), while “Gutter” went to the opposite extreme of barely audible sci-fi-movie sounds, now with both Linde and Wolfe on bass clarinets.

Even the hook-laden “Big Four” — written by Dickens, whom Linde called “our hit writer, the Eddie Vedder, the Quincy Jones of the band” — ultimately had to go abstract. Quinn played a series of drones in different keys, with Linde’s tenor and Wolfe’s clarinet more or less tumbling around it while also keeping up with the changes. Dickens held the New Orleans groove steady, even while he contributed to the sonic collisions by playing a siren whistle.

For all the experimentation, the show remained oddly intimate thanks to its small crowd. Linde spoke without a microphone between songs, and one spectator insisted on bantering with the band (in other contexts he would have been a heckler, but in this case Linde good-naturedly bantered back). Everyone seemed appreciative of, and unfazed by, the out-there music.

Even so, and even as the audacity reaped rewards, it clearly wasn’t for everyone. Three people walked into the club during the noisiest point of “Nine Iron (On the 14th Green)”; after standing in the vestibule for a few seconds, they walked out again.

