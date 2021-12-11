It’s been 25 years. Can he finally tell the kids why he divorced their mom?
Their parents divorced 25 years ago, and they’re still asking their dad why. Can he tell them their mom was cheating on him? (Published Sept. 19.)
Stepmom awaits apology for exclusion from family event
She asked for her stepmother to be excluded from a family gathering and doesn’t feel she owes an apology for it. (Published Nov. 12.)
Less-favored daughter fears her baby will be ‘second-banana’ grandchild
A woman expecting her first child feels that her parents have “always been more enthusiastic and involved with anything my sister does.” (Published Sept. 13. Originally from a May 2020 live chat.)
Husband says if she cuts her hair short, it will ‘blow up’ their relationship
She loved the pixie haircut he wasn’t “sexually attracted” to, and wants that cut again. (Published Sept. 5.)
After moving in to help widowed son, it stings to be asked to move out
A grandparent moved in to help a widowed son with his children, and upon his remarriage is upset to be asked to move out. (Published Nov. 16. Originally from a July 2020 live chat.)
A second child, demanding grandparents and a husband who’s had enough
You’d like your parents to babysit more. Instead, you get the silent treatment for forgetting to make a bed. (Published June 20.)
He skipped the ring, so fiancee wears her own — to his chagrin
They just got engaged and her fiance didn’t want to spend money on a ring. He is insulted now that she is wearing her family heirloom ring instead. (Published Oct. 5. Originally from a June 2020 live chat.)
Any harm in ‘my house, my rules’ as the last word on unmarrieds sharing rooms?
You don’t allow your 24-year-old son to share a room with his girlfriend in your house. A friend told you this could delay his becoming a fully functioning adult. (Published May 23.)
Self-conscious teen lashes out, blames struggles on her ‘ugly’ dad
Your 13-year-old daughter lashes out several times a day and blames you for how she looks. (Published May 30.)