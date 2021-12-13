Grateful: Thank you for the reminder. Not that the value of either, gratitude or fries, is what I would call obscure. In fact, I almost didn’t include your letter in the column today because it sometimes seems as if we’ve been bought out by Gratitude, Inc. — a sentiment well captured by a letter-writer at peak-pandemic. But with The Holidays hurtling at our windshields, I think it’s a message that bears repeating. Plus, it’s an excuse to link to Donna Britt — formerly a Washington Post columnist, some of you will remember — who wrote beautifully about mid-pandemic gratitude. The piece I linked to in the chat prompted someone to post her meditation from 1995 on normal days. Now it also serves as a ballad on the passage of time. Thank you, “Grateful,” again.