My problem is, certain family members on my wife’s side, due to the usual family issues, refuse to come to holidays at my house. It’s always some last-minute reason, such as a pet being sick. It’s a family joke that they have the sickliest pets in history. They beg and plead we must attend at their home — and then just assume I will slave in the kitchen while they get drunk. Because it is my wife’s stepmother, I don’t wish to create drama.