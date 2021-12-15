Too Much Information?: As an adult child who knows far, far more about my parents’ sex lives than I ever wanted to know, please do not tell them! Your open marriage has little to do with it, I just wouldn’t want to hear anything about my parents’ sex life. Presumably your Tinder profiles mention that you’re in an open marriage. If your children do come across this information, (through Tinder or through one of your partners) they’ll know what’s going on from get and can ask more questions if they desire. Work on keeping your connection with your kids strong enough that they feel they can come to you if they do find something out and want to know more. If you feel that you must say something to avoid lying, keep the details to the absolute minimum. They’ll ask more if they want to know more and likely won’t care as long as everyone is happy.