More from Carolyn Hax

From the archive:

Six years in, I fear my wife is getting a degree in career-dodging

She wants a baby and 8 to 10 hours of sleep. Time for a wake-up call.

Parents are remodeling around the elephants in the room

Be a safe haven to someone who might need an escape route

The guilt that comes with setting firm boundaries

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read the 2021 Hootenanny of Holiday Horrors here. The final chat of 2021 is Dec. 17.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.