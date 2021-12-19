I hope (maybe against credulity) what I’ve picked up here is not an utter lack of compassion, but instead a case of compassion fatigue. The latter would be understandable: Recovery from an eating disorder can be a long, heartbreaking, jagged road of progress and setbacks. With any long struggle, loved ones can grow fatigued to the point where their support starts to slip. It would not be good for your daughter at all to read this on you, so it’s your responsibility to deal with any numbness or frustration on your own time to ensure you don’t add an ounce to her burden, of course — but, the feeling itself would be understandable.