As you know — and as you’ve sensed in his sensing the difference — he still wants and needs you around, and he wants your approval. The easiest path to giving him the approval and presence he wants — without getting up in his grill — is to look for and appreciate the person he is growing into. The surly stuff isn’t everything. There’s an interesting person developing in there. The cute-caterpillar stage was always going to be temporary. Make it your mission right now to be the person who sees the first vague outlines of the butterfly, and delights in them.