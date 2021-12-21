Re: Villain: I was also the “villain” in my marriage ending, so I say this respectfully, but her view of you is part of the consequences of your choices, and you have to learn to make peace with it and move forward. I regret the choices I made, and I, too, had my suffering and reasons, but that didn’t make it any more understandable to my ex-spouse or any less hurtful. My best advice toward achieving peace when you genuinely regret what you’ve done is to learn the lesson and not do that again to someone else.