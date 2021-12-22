Phone Parent: Taking a look inward and deciding why you think it is excessive would be a good start. Does he actually have sleep or attention problems that need to be solved? Do you wish you could connect with him in the evenings, but decide not to because you see him on his phone? Do you dislike the thought that you don’t know what he is doing on his phone? Fifteen is an age where children tend to grow apart from their parents, so I wonder if this has you pointing a finger at the phone as the culprit when it was bound to happen anyway. His phone is likely used to communicate with friends after school, so it has replaced a lot of in-person interactions (especially now with covid). Would you have a problem if he was spending lots of time at his friends’ houses? Because that could be what the phone is substituting for.