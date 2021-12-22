— Phone Parent
Phone Parent: We also have a 15-year-old who is phone-obsessed. And you’re absolutely right that he will sleep better if he’s not on his phone before bed. Our son’s phone is supposed to “go to bed” an hour before he does, and it goes to bed in the kitchen.
He usually puts it down rather later than I’d prefer (I’d prefer to drown the thing in a river, honestly), but he is good about putting it to bed. He also has limits on certain games and social media, but they’re pretty long and I’m not sure how helpful that is.
As I write this, I’m also thinking about how close 15 is to 18 and yet also how very far. I suspect if your son has never had any limits or controls on his phone, he’ll react badly to their being added now. Maybe there’s another way where you lay out the issues and concerns you have and ask him to come up with some solutions. You could then have a trial period to see if those work, and if so, great; if somewhat, reevaluate and tweak; if not, then phone controls for a time.
I also wonder, for your son and mine, at what point we need to fully let them make their own (maybe dumb) decisions. That line between protecting them from themselves and helping them learn to protect themselves is fine. But I do, as a college teacher, constantly see students who, left to their own devices for the first time, flail. They definitely need a chance to set their own boundaries around behaviors before college, but as close as 15 is to 18, it’s still really far. I think it’s okay to intervene now in collaborative ways, and intervene less so over the next three (so long! so short) years. Good luck to you, your son, and all of us with these addictive phones.
— Same Boat Kim
Phone Parent: Congratulations on your 15-year-old’s good standing in school and social life! That’s almost everything, right there — what we want for our children.
I agree that excessive phone use is not great. (I find it irritating, even when I catch myself doing it.)
I disagree with your solution, using remote control over your apparently well-adjusted son, who deserves your respect and confidence in his ability to (eventually) handle his phone appropriately.
In our house we had restrictions in place that included no phones at mealtimes and during any in-person conversation. We did not take phones away at night, but if your son’s sleep is a serious concern, you could add taking all phones in the house (but one, for emergencies) to a central charging station, assuming that everyone needs a good night’s sleep.
In our house, phone restrictions did NOT always go down smoothly, but we were consistent, and our teen/young adults seem to have found a better, more mannered use of their phones.
This technology is a challenge for all.
With teens it’s even trickier. It’s hard when they begin to pull away from us in favor of friends and the outside world. They spend time with friends out of the house, or in their bedrooms, and/or on their phones, and/or playing video games, etc.
But this is what successful teens do. They’re preparing to launch. (Bittersweet, a little scary, I know.) So we monitor and help our teens, but from afar, so we don’t take all control out of our their hands. I’m sure you don’t want your son to feel that you don’t respect him as he grows into an adult. Try these lighter restrictions. And hang in there!
— Been there
Phone Parent: Taking a look inward and deciding why you think it is excessive would be a good start. Does he actually have sleep or attention problems that need to be solved? Do you wish you could connect with him in the evenings, but decide not to because you see him on his phone? Do you dislike the thought that you don’t know what he is doing on his phone? Fifteen is an age where children tend to grow apart from their parents, so I wonder if this has you pointing a finger at the phone as the culprit when it was bound to happen anyway. His phone is likely used to communicate with friends after school, so it has replaced a lot of in-person interactions (especially now with covid). Would you have a problem if he was spending lots of time at his friends’ houses? Because that could be what the phone is substituting for.
Also, do you understand what adding child controls means? Child controls can be basically used as spyware, which most people (including your son) view as a big negative. If you wish to turn the phone off, just have a basket or spot on the kitchen counter that he must put his phone in at certain times.
— AKS
Phone Parent: I was prepared to advise “yes, put the controls on” until I read the specifics. You describe a situation where there are no problems tied back to the phone use. Don’t fix a problem until you have one. This seems based on what you think he should focus on vs. what he chooses to focus on. Having raised two sons (now 24 and 27), I advise you to respect his choices when they are not causing a problem or in imminent danger of causing a very serious one. If things go sideways in a way that can be tied back to phone use, you would then have reason to put a fix in place.
— Anonymous
Phone Parent: We have a 15-year-old phone fiend, too, and it’s tricky. We have certain rules for all family members — no cellphones in bedrooms, and no cellphones at the dinner table or family events. Before putting child controls on the phone, I would have a frank discussion with your kid about his cellphone use, and discuss what limitations he thinks would be reasonable or appropriate. Having him involved in putting limitations in place will hopefully keep it from being a power struggle, but more importantly, also give him good critical-thinking skills and time management skills moving forward. It may be that he wants you to put time limitations on things, because he’s unable to self-regulate, but I would discuss how and why he uses his phone so much and come up with a team plan before just unilaterally imposing restrictions that may feel unnecessarily punitive.
— Jen
