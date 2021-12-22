2. Name the thing: “It bothers me, though — now to the point of resentment — that you seem okay with my carrying everything indefinitely.” She needs to know about the resentment, since it’s maritally fatal if you let it grow unchecked in the dark. And she needs to know it’s not the lopsided workload that bothers you so much as her (seemingly) complete indifference to your working yourself to a frazzle and her (seemingly) complete unwillingness to say, “Hey, thanks for everything you’ve done, but this is on me now — I’ll pick up work on the weekends.”