I can see trying to stop him if he was at risk of more than achy shoulders, or if his hurting himself would then present a serious problem for you and your mother — say, demanding more caregiving than you're able to give, or creating severe financial hardship. But if he just wants to be busy and doesn't care about his body, and you want him to stay in one piece because you want him around for a lot more years, then he wins that one. He gets to choose how to live his life, even if it means skydiving onto the roof to get to a hard-to-reach gutter.