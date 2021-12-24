Dear Miss Manners: When I was invited to join a group of six for dinner in a very fine restaurant, I was informed by the friend who had invited me that it is customary for each diner to order something different because the group likes to “share and sample.” One would consume a little from his or her plate, and at a given time, all plates would be passed to the person on the left until we all had “a taste and a bite” from each dish.