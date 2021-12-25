· My brother was a surgery resident when his first child was born. That meant he was hardly home and when he was, he was half-asleep or fully asleep. He was very jealous when I bonded with her so quickly. She would look for me in a room for the first few years of her life. Maybe your husband is having a hard time or doesn’t have time to appropriately bond with the baby, and seeing your dad have a great bond with her is bringing up feelings of jealousy. I encourage you to see if there is something else there with your husband — not bonding, having an issue with your dad, or wanting more time with his baby.