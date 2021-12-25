My Dad has started affectionately calling her a name that arose from the noise she makes when they play this game where they make silly sounds at one another. The name is along the lines of “little bird.”
My husband HATES it. He says all relatives should be supporting our desire to call her by her full name, and he worries she may get confused.
I see no evidence that she is confused. She knows she is “Elizabeth.” She knows it is funny when her grandfather calls her “little bird.” My husband says since he is my dad, I have to intervene.
I don’t want to intervene. This is a sweet little thing they do together. I don’t understand why my husband wants to ruin it, and he can’t articulate any problem with it beyond the worry that she will end up with some kind of name confusion. Help!
— Don’t Understand
Don’t Understand: What the what.
Think of how many names and tones a dog will respond to.
I would like to find some way to validate your husband’s concern, but I am at a loss to conjure even one. All I see is a weak argument for standing in the way of a strong bond with Grandpa.
I wish he’d asked me this so I could urge him to release his need for control, unless he wants to be miserable and contrary throughout your daughter’s childhood. Every strong preference he doesn’t control is a new way to get disappointed.
I’m sorry that doesn’t help you much. But the only answer for you is to hold your ground on the nickname and gently explore the real source of his anxiety.
Because, wow. Remind your husband kindly and often that Grandpa is making a real connection, and it’s your job as parents not to get in the way.
Readers' thoughts:
· It’s worth remembering that the name is his daughter’s — not his.
· I made up my own name, and refused to be called anything else for a year or two. It became my parents’ favorite nickname for me, and a family memory we all treasured. Not sure what’s going on here, maybe competition with the father-in-law? But don’t take away a ritual that the daughter loves now, and may remember always.
· My brother was a surgery resident when his first child was born. That meant he was hardly home and when he was, he was half-asleep or fully asleep. He was very jealous when I bonded with her so quickly. She would look for me in a room for the first few years of her life. Maybe your husband is having a hard time or doesn’t have time to appropriately bond with the baby, and seeing your dad have a great bond with her is bringing up feelings of jealousy. I encourage you to see if there is something else there with your husband — not bonding, having an issue with your dad, or wanting more time with his baby.
· Stop hallucinating problems, husband. Go fix some real ones.
· If your dad’s nickname for your daughter is “Little Pig Butt” or “Little Horse Face,” your husband isn’t wrong.