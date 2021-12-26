Looking to Reconnect: You don’t “get” her back; she’s not a repossessed car. You tell her — once — that you miss her and would like a chance to try again. Then you wait for her answer; if it’s no, then you drop it. One thing before you approach her: Please make sure, non-delusionally, that this “reconnection” would be in the best interests of all involved. It’s a disruptive thing you’re considering, and so it can’t just be about you, about winning, or about having something you never cared about till it was gone.