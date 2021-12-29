Hi, Carolyn: I am conflicted about my best friend’s upcoming marriage. She and the boyfriend got off to a rocky start, and, as her best friend, I heard all the gory details. However, they continued dating, and after less than nine months, he proposed. They are happy, and he seems nice enough. The problem is that I cannot forget, no matter how hard I try, about the negative picture she painted for the first six months. It is coming between us, and I can’t seem to keep the snarky comments to myself (not to her, but to mutual friends). I want to celebrate with and for my friend, but I can’t unless I let these issues go. Any advice?