This is not the first time people have stopped by for a visit with little to no warning, or straight-up without my knowledge, so that I could make sure things were tidy and presentable. I have communicated my concern to my husband; however, my feelings are not considered, as the house looks “just fine” in his opinion.
Am I the only one who still feels it’s important to make your house tidy for visitors, or that I should at least be given fair warning to clean properly?
Although you probably feel that your husband would approve of the state of the house even if it were buried in a mudslide, neither he, nor anyone else, has questioned your premise — that it reflects poorly on the homeowner when a guest finds a mess.
Unfortunately, husbands and wives, children and parents, boyfriends and girlfriends seldom agree on what constitutes a mess. Miss Manners recommends starting from the former point of agreement, not the latter point of disagreement. If you require him to help with the cleanup, he may see the benefit of advance warning — or he may convince you that there is a midpoint of tidiness that is mutually acceptable.
Dear Miss Manners: We hosted an event at our home where a couple arrived 45 minutes before the time on the invitation. We were still getting ready, and we had not yet sequestered our rambunctious dogs, as we generally do when we are entertaining.
My husband attempted to hold onto the dogs so they wouldn't jump on the guests. In the melee, he sustained a bad fall. Fortunately, he wasn't hurt beyond a mild cut and a bump on his head, but it was a scary moment. I was upset and did make a rather curt comment to the guests that they should not have arrived so early without letting us know. Isn't this as rude as arriving late?
What is one supposed to say or do when guests arrive before the host and hostess are ready to receive them?
One is supposed to say how happy you are to see them; one is supposed to do whatever is necessary to finish party preparation — which, Miss Manners is aware, will demonstrate the inconvenience caused without your having to be rude.
The gladiatorial battle with the dogs — and the subsequent fall — accomplished the latter, if only you could have held up your end by doing the former.
New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.
©2021, by Judith Martin