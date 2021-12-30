I would argue, and you could say to her, that being in possession of a parent's entire social history is distracting. The parent who followed every rule to the letter becomes an intimidating — or worse, seemingly unsympathetic — act to follow. The parent who availed herself of a chemical assist just to get through homeroom becomes the " … and s/he turned out fine!” example that clearly you fear becoming — you and everyone else who paid a visit to the tree.