But we’re still not engaged, and I can feel myself starting to get resentful of waiting. I have thought about popping the question myself, but (a) he’s a bit of a traditionalist and I don’t think it would be well-received, and (b) it feels like an ultimatum, and I’m afraid it would force a decision he has a valid reason for postponing. Plus, in all honesty, I really want him to ask me. (However, I couldn’t care less about rings and all that other stuff, and I think he knows this, too.)