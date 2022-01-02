What you've been doing is gross. If you believe people are equally entitled to dignity, then you won't use demographics as slurs. That applies to “gay,” obviously, but also “like a girl,” or “dumb [ethnicity]," or “fat [whatever]” or the many many more. And if anyone complains about being thought-policed or similar, allow me to counter-complain about the limited imagination and facility with the utterly massive English language one must have to need these “jokes” in their lives. I came from that era and culture, too, and I got over it. So can you.