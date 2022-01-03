To: Maryland: Please do not put even the gentlest of pressure on your wife to be happier or to put her maternal feelings into something else. You mean well, but anything you might do or say in that direction would basically be telling her that her feelings are unimportant and that she shouldn’t feel the way she feels. Just because you’re happy to wait doesn’t mean that she does, will or should feel that way. (Also, it’s perfectly okay for you to feel that way, and don’t forget that.) You cannot make someone else be you in how they react to things.