Dear Carolyn: My mother-in-law is an incredibly generous person and I love her, but she has been overwhelming as of late. She lives within walking distance of us, and until the pandemic, this was never a problem, because she has so much family and many friends. Now, because of the pandemic, she has to be careful and her world has shrunk. While we’re working, she shows up and insists on cleaning our house, which probably sounds wonderful but is incredibly uncomfortable for me. Especially when she makes our bed or does things like scold my husband for leaving a mess in the bathroom.