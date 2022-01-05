I’d love to get right off the treadmill and take some unpaid leave to clear my head, but the longer I take, the less will be left to finance a career change. Small kids and a pandemic do probably account for some of the general exhaustion and foggy-headedness.
— Dissatisfied
Dissatisfied: It sounds like there are two main issues here:
1. You’re exhausted.
2. You’re unhappy with how your life has turned out.
My advice is to coordinate with your spouse/parents/in-laws to take at least a week of alone time, preferably with access to walks in nature, to directly address (1) and to think about how to address (2). For (2), query specifically what about each thing is dissatisfying to you. What don’t you like about your marriage? Your career? Are these things fixable short of a 180-degree pivot? If so, how? If not, what do you want to do about it, and is it worth the costs, considering you also have obligations to small kids? What is it about your location that is dissatisfying, and would your spouse be on board to move somewhere better aligned to your preferences?
Discuss these things with your spouse and make a plan about the short-term and long-term logistics.
In the meanwhile, make time for yourself, at least an hour twice a week, to do leisure exercise alone to help clear your head, release the tension and dissatisfaction you’re holding, and stir up the endorphins to move you to make necessary life changes. Even if you’re chronically tired, energy-requiring activity like yoga and boxing are surprisingly energizing and invigorating.
Best of luck; I'm rooting for you.
— Nomad
Dissatisfied: Oh my goodness, yes. Nearly two years of a never-ending pandemic, including small children, would account for most of anyone’s general exhaustion and foggy-headedness. Small wonder that nothing seems to bring fulfillment right now. So, my first question is how long have you felt this way? Pre- or mid-pandemic? You don’t say, but the answer is important to know. For many people, the grass looks greener in almost any other direction after 21 pandemic months. And for so much in your life to seem so wrong, it is also possible that depression is involved; please consider talking with your physician.
Since you mentioned a career change twice, that seems to be your primary concern. How did you choose your current career? Was this something you chose and for which you prepared, a path chosen for you by someone else, or something you stumbled into (as many of us do)? Is there something you truly dislike about your current position, office, or location? Could you start a list of pros and cons? Could you talk to your employer about some changes? Can you make time to talk with a career counselor to see if there is a better path for you — or what it would take in terms of time and money to start over? What would the long-term career prospects be in terms of personal satisfaction and salary? And, most important of all, have you talked this through with your spouse? A midlife career change requires both of you to work together because there will be sacrifices in the short term and, possibly, in the long term. Couples counseling would be helpful — actually, essential — especially if you are considering upending your current lives.
Above all else, I would encourage you to start personal and/or couples counseling and to move slowly, thoughtfully, and very carefully before enacting any other change.
— Silverella
Dissatisfied: Let’s take a moment to acknowledge how unbelievably hard the pandemic has been for those of us with young kids. We are all running on fumes.
I too dream of a perfect life out there waiting for me, but realistically, I know that “wherever you go, there you are” and “I have seen the enemy, and she is me.” Facing the enemy within means finding ways to reflect and decompress daily. This practice is probably more helpful than unpaid leave. Maybe start with five minutes a day, first thing in the morning, to journal about what is on your mind. Try two minutes of meditation right before each meal to calm your mind and focus it inward. Jot down what comes to you in these moments in a special notebook. Remember to breath. I rolled my eyes at these techniques for years before realizing that they work.
In addition to a few minutes a day to yourself, can you get some more significant help with the kids? Even a few hours of help from an extended family member or paid sitter can be remarkably head-clearing. Budget for it, knowing that a sitter is cheaper than unpaid leave.
And if you do end up deciding to make a change, the best career change I ever made was the one that dramatically reduced my three-hour round-trip commute. Out of all the difficult things in my life, that was the one challenge that was truly pointless, truly self-imposed, with no hope of improvement and no future expected payoff. Maybe with reflection you’ll find your quixotic battle and decide to stop fighting it.
— Ruth L.
Dissatisfied: I was once in a similar situation: no marriage or small kids, but an untenable living situation, a horrible job, and a drastic change of location that didn’t turn out well. I was tempted to throw it all over, but finances got in the way, as they did with you. What helped was changing my perspective on a small scale: Taking a one-day workshop on changing careers, investigating another place to live, or just taking an afternoon off and taking a long walk by myself. When you’re exhausted and burned out, even a few hours with no demands on your time can feel like a vacation.
It also helps to take a look at each part of your life and consider: “What would have to change to make this better?” When I did that, I realized that my job wasn’t “horrible” itself; I had a bad manager, so finding a similar job with a different company solved that problem. My living situation was complicated, but making some fairly small changes to give myself more space improved matters considerably. And so on.
When you feel like your life is a Giant Hairball of Wrongness, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed — but you’re halfway to a solution by realizing that everything probably isn’t unremittingly bad. You don’t need to make a drastic move to sort things out; you can do it bit by bit, tackling the most uncomfortable parts first, and often improving those will make everything else better.
— Auntie P.
Dissatisfied: You don’t say specifically what’s wrong, which may be an indication that you’re not sure. So, get sure. Spend some time sorting through what exactly is bothering you and what blessings you have in your life. Are you burned out because you’re not getting enough spousal support with the kids/pandemic? Or are you truly in a bad marriage, job, location? Would you just like a few years to stay home with your kids to reduce the stress of trying to do the superwoman thing? If not, what practical, day-to-day changes would make you less likely to run away from home? Once you’ve sorted out what you want, you need to talk through what it would take and the sacrifices you’re willing to make to make it happen. Anything is possible. But there are always compromises. And, of course, if there is no specific thing that is bothering you, just a general malaise, you need therapy — or maybe rest … or something. But, seek professional psychological help. The little-discussed epidemic within the pandemic is depression. It can make a great life look bleak.
— KathyK
