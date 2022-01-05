Since you mentioned a career change twice, that seems to be your primary concern. How did you choose your current career? Was this something you chose and for which you prepared, a path chosen for you by someone else, or something you stumbled into (as many of us do)? Is there something you truly dislike about your current position, office, or location? Could you start a list of pros and cons? Could you talk to your employer about some changes? Can you make time to talk with a career counselor to see if there is a better path for you — or what it would take in terms of time and money to start over? What would the long-term career prospects be in terms of personal satisfaction and salary? And, most important of all, have you talked this through with your spouse? A midlife career change requires both of you to work together because there will be sacrifices in the short term and, possibly, in the long term. Couples counseling would be helpful — actually, essential — especially if you are considering upending your current lives.