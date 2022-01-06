· Run run run. And as much as it hurts, be grateful this guy showed you his true colors before you were married. My ex also said nasty, vicious things that he would later apologize for and insist he didn’t mean. I want to signal boost something in Carolyn’s answer: This is an abusive tactic, to make up and say nasty things to get the upper hand in an argument. The profuse apologies are right on schedule. He is trying to get you to believe his actions during the fight didn’t count and aren’t real. This is known as the honeymoon phase after an abusive episode.