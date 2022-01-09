Dear Carolyn: My in-laws have a second home, which they have always encouraged my husband and me to use “even when we’re not there, just to get away and have a holiday with each other.” We’ve never taken them up on the solo offer before, but this year my husband and I really needed a place to recharge our batteries, alone. In addition to the awful covid year everyone had, I had two miscarriages and lost my sister in a car accident. So we asked, very specifically, if there was a week the house would be empty so that the two of us could use it.