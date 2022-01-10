My family, though, is very pushy about her single status, and they’re getting worse. She constantly gets harassed by some busybody aunt or uncle, but our parents are the worst. They desperately want her to get married and have children. The day she settled on her house, they ruined the mood by saying she should have waited until she got married.
My sister takes it all in stride, but as they get more insistent, she gets visibly uncomfortable. I’ve asked her if she wants me to tell them to shut up and she says no — probably because I tend to be extremely blunt, and she doesn’t want me to cause a rift.
I have asked the more outspoken family members individually to leave her alone. They say they’re just worried and only want her to be happy. They refuse to acknowledge that she IS happy.
The last thing I want is make my sister more uncomfortable by telling the older people at the next family gathering to shut up and mind their own business, but I really want to support her and make them stop. Any suggestions?
— Blunt
Blunt: This is so infuriating.
And I’m sorry you asked her first about speaking up, because it ties your hands more than the circumstances warrant. As a witness, it would be your prerogative entirely to note — in the moment — how self-absorbed these comments are. As if these relatives have the secret to life and need to impose it on everyone else! “Why is your definition of happiness the only one anyone is allowed to have?”
Seriously — I am enraged on your sister’s behalf.
As I give it more thought, though, you still have some options even as you respect your sister’s wishes that you don’t tell everyone to shut up. You can still point out how smug these relatives’ certainties are because you, personally, disagree with them on principle. Watch your sister carefully for discomfort, yes, and drop the subject if she flinches. But you find these comments offensive for your own reasons, so you can say that.
You can also go back to your parents and revisit their claim that they “only want her to be happy.” Ask them how happy it makes people to have their parents harp on a huge part of their lives that they believe is deficient.
Do not back down.
It’s more management of the middle than I typically advise. However, given the degree of overstepping your family has done, it’s actually in the realm of bullying, which confers responsibilities on bystanders that aren’t otherwise in force.
You, the bystander here, have a responsibility to step in to let the bullies know you’re not standing for it on your watch — and to close the loopholes people give themselves to shame anyone different from themselves. As if it’s some kind of public service and golly gee they’re only trying to help.