Without thinking, I gave him the honest, wide range ($25-$2,000) of what I received this year. And although someone with his title would probably give me an amount closer to the lower end, I didn’t think to say so, and am now kicking myself for even choosing to answer the question at all. I’m afraid that I came off as opportunistic, but I’m also concerned he may feel pressured to give more than he is comfortable giving. Is it rude (and pointless) to try to revisit this question?