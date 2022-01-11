Dear Miss Manners: My daughter has been ill for 13 years with a rare, chronic, often-debilitating disease. She finally had an allogeneic bone marrow transplant, but has not responded as well as we’d hoped. People have brought us meals and done other thoughtful things, and many donated money to help with expenses. Her husband took unpaid family leave, and they have a little boy we cannot send to preschool because of my daughter’s weakened immune system. (We have had a couple of amazing in-home babysitters instead.)