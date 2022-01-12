Punishing her depression by kicking her out or cutting off contact with the outside world (taking her phone/car) is only going to isolate her more and remove the structure and support in her life that may be getting her through these huge changes. You need to sit down with her and have conversations about how she feels, what she wants (does she really want to be in school or is she floundering to find a purpose in that?), and how she can feel more invested in her life. For now, stop charging rent and establish terms based on her healing and figuring out what she wants: For example, she can continue to live at home, rent-free, for x-length-of-time ONLY if she gets weekly therapy, joins a support group, continues to work and do chores, and takes one or two college courses. If she’s working enough to afford it, you could put the cell and insurance in her name and give her the responsibility of paying those bills directly (i.e., not paying you) — that would give her a little more autonomy and start instilling the habit of paying attention to when bills are due and experiencing the consequences when they’re not paid on time. But the idea of you taking them from her or kicking her out of the house — this is punitive thinking that’s only going to dig her deeper into this dark hole instead of offering her a lifeline to climb out of it. Once she’s at a point where she’s engaging in her life more, you can discuss new terms that involve more financial responsibility.