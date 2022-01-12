She paid for her phone (only) in September, and she paid October’s bill on Oct. 28, after many reminders. She clearly does not plan to pay for November or December — she said she’s out of checks! I told her I take cash, PayPal, Venmo or direct bank transfer.
She sleeps pretty much all day until she has to go to work. She sometimes does chores, after reminders.
Clearly she’s struggling. If I allow her to continue to flounder and not be responsible for herself, I will not be doing her any favors. She has depression and anxiety, for which she is taking medication, but she quit counseling. She is also transgender and has been transitioning medically since she turned 18 in March, which is a big deal to say the least.
I don’t want to continue to enable her. Do I need to tell her she can’t live here anymore, turn off her phone, take the car keys? It will crush me and her 15-year-old brother to kick her out, but I want to do what’s best for her.
— Rock and a Hard Place
Rock and a Hard Place: I think the key in your letter is, “Clearly she’s struggling.” But the bulk of your letter is about getting her to pay rent. You mention significant medical issues, like depression and medical assistance with transitioning, but seem to throw them in as incidental.
If you can, take two giant steps back, and try to look at everything unemotionally, as if you were an uninvolved neighbor. Your daughter is dealing with two very difficult medical, emotional and mentally challenging situations that can knock anyone down. Your request that she throw herself into a full-time life of work and school is magnifying all the stress and emotional and mental pain she is under. In other words, your daughter may feel like she’s drowning, and you keep dumping barrels of water on her to push her further under. You cannot talk yourself out of a medical depression. Your daughter is probably not defying you, but simply unable to function.
Helping starts with understanding. You need to find a counselor to help you understand your daughter’s medical situations. Her doctors may have a list of counselors that are trained in dealing with depression and transgender issues. Another option is a family counselor trained to deal with family issues. When you contact a counselor’s office, explain why you’re calling, and ask if the counselor has experience with those issues before booking an appointment. It doesn’t hurt to have a first appointment with several counselors to find the best one for you. A couple of sessions may be all you need to better understand what your daughter is going through, the pressures you may be putting on her, and what you can realistically expect.
Forcing your daughter into college is setting her up to fail, as her depression is not under control. Ditto for the job. Your daughter is just 18 and dealing with major issues that bring much older adults to their knees. Get the info and support you need to help your daughter, and to be the kind of parent you want to be. And don’t forget your son is in the middle of this. He likely wants to talk about how he’s feeling, too, and whether your focus on your daughter has him feeling invisible in the household. Best of luck.
— Lily
Rock and a Hard Place: You’re concerned about enabling your daughter, but I think you need to step back and see that she genuinely needs your help. The suggestions in your first paragraph would make sense for a mentally healthy, functioning young adult — but your last paragraph reveals that this isn’t who your daughter is right now. Life has become unrecognizable for so many people because of the pandemic — most of us are experiencing malaise and life crisis on some level. For a kid just entering adulthood AND going through a deeply emotional and physical transition process, struggling with depression and anxiety — I can imagine life and “the future” just feel terrifying or purposeless. Forcing her to pay bills isn’t going to fix that feeling.
You mention that she works and sleeps, but it doesn’t sound like she’s taking any classes — does she want to? What does she do for fun? Does she socialize at all or is her life truly just working and sleeping? It doesn’t sound like she has a sense of direction at this point, which could be feeding the depression or because of the depression, or both.
Punishing her depression by kicking her out or cutting off contact with the outside world (taking her phone/car) is only going to isolate her more and remove the structure and support in her life that may be getting her through these huge changes. You need to sit down with her and have conversations about how she feels, what she wants (does she really want to be in school or is she floundering to find a purpose in that?), and how she can feel more invested in her life. For now, stop charging rent and establish terms based on her healing and figuring out what she wants: For example, she can continue to live at home, rent-free, for x-length-of-time ONLY if she gets weekly therapy, joins a support group, continues to work and do chores, and takes one or two college courses. If she’s working enough to afford it, you could put the cell and insurance in her name and give her the responsibility of paying those bills directly (i.e., not paying you) — that would give her a little more autonomy and start instilling the habit of paying attention to when bills are due and experiencing the consequences when they’re not paid on time. But the idea of you taking them from her or kicking her out of the house — this is punitive thinking that’s only going to dig her deeper into this dark hole instead of offering her a lifeline to climb out of it. Once she’s at a point where she’s engaging in her life more, you can discuss new terms that involve more financial responsibility.
— Pasadena Murphy
Rock and a Hard Place: To paraphrase a commenter in a recent Hax chat — enabling what? She’s working, taking her meds, does some chores, and does not seem to be doing anything harmful to anyone. She has clearly been through a LOT the past few years (depression, anxiety, pandemic schooling?, transition).
How would kicking her out help with any of those? How does she want to attend to her well-being? What are her plans for becoming an adult, and how does she want to get there? How could you, and would you want to be, a part of that?
I’m sure you are a loving parent. This multiple-choice financial arrangement sounds like something out of a book. Put it down, see your actual daughter, agree together on an actual solution that works for her and for you. Good luck.
— Anonymous
Rock and a Hard Place: I'm assuming that you're asking your daughter to contribute financially because you think it's good for her, not because the household needs the money. If your household needs the money, then you need to have an honest talk with her about your financial situation and how you genuinely need her to help. And not in a blaming, punitive way, but in the spirit of helping her understand that you're struggling.
If your household doesn’t need the money — the person between a rock and a hard place seems to be your daughter, not you. My strongest advice would be to ease up. The sleeping sounds like her depression isn’t being well-controlled. The fact that she’s transitioning suggests that there’s a lot going on both medically and emotionally. You didn’t say anything about addiction, excessive partying, etc., so I’m guessing that none of those are there. Under the circumstances, I would take away all of the financial requirements you’re putting on her and trade them for her seeing a counselor of her choosing, possibly more than once a week. And if you can afford it, you should be paying for the counselor.
Eighteen is legally an adult, but it’s still pretty young. If she’s floundering, you have the ability to help her get her footing, not by kicking her out or punishing her, but by helping her get help. She may have graduated from high school, but you’re still her parent. Look at it as helping to guide and support her in ways that she can’t yet do on her own. It’s not “enabling” in a bad sense. It’s helping her find her way to ability when she doesn’t have the ability yet on her own.
— Anonymous
Rock and a Hard Place: Being an 18-year-old struggling with gender dysphoria, anxiety and depression, as well as transitioning from the regimented environment of high school to the much more free-form world of legal adulthood is extraordinarily difficult, let alone doing so in the midst of a pandemic.
Please consider removing the financial pressure where you can. Do NOT kick her out during a time of vulnerability and need. Can you help her find a new therapist? Are there hobbies or interests that you can encourage her to take up?
What she needs is stability, and providing a loving home is the best thing you can do for her right now. If you can defer holding her to these financial conditions until she’s ready, that relief, and that feeling of being supported, may help her to climb out of this funk more quickly. Please also consider looking into support for you through PFLAG.
— RS
Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Response are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.