It is wrong to shun people for illness — but it is not wrong to make their seeking treatment a condition for a relationship with someone ill. It’s the not-so-fine distinction that allows you, maybe with a lot of pain but also with a clear conscience, to say that you will not stand for the explosions at the kids anymore. That your sympathy for the struggle anxiety involves is abundant but not bottomless and does not include enabling abuse. That you insist your partner seek treatment or you will have to find other ways to provide a stable home for the kids. That you are taking this stand because you “like” your partner enough to try to heal the family you made — but that goal is separate from your duty to your kids.