Dear Carolyn: My 27-year-old daughter has her first serious boyfriend — she met him during the onset of covid and a few months later they moved in together. The lockdown apparently accelerated their relationship status. He treats her very well, dotes on her, but is an awful person to me. He makes fun of my looks, criticizes my homemaking, dismisses outwardly my choice to stay home as a mother, and generally disrespects me when he can. This is in front of my daughter, but I’m not sure she’s “hearing” it.