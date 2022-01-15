I believe in being as accommodating and hospitable as I can. But I had two incidents of people who wanted everything their way: “We’re vegetarians, so you can’t keep any animal products in the house while we’re there,” for instance, and, “We like our bed facing a certain way.” So they rearranged all the furniture in their room. The couch didn’t “look right” to them, so when I returned from being out one day, my whole living room was rearranged to their liking.