We've run out of ideas and reasons as to why it's so hard. We've tried: texting to see their availability for a spontaneous gathering, texting to plan ahead, arranging small get-togethers via email, expressing how much we value their friendship, making it clear their son is welcome here any time, and sending our son down there to ask to hang out in person. We frequently get silence from them. They rarely initiate a playdate with us (but not never), though I hear about their son seeing other friends, so we know this is possible. They will sometimes attend the larger, multifamily kid group events, but sometimes not. They often don't respond to these larger events either, so we've assumed it isn't about us, they're just busy, stressed, etc. They just replied yes to a group text about an outing, then promptly ignored my individual text that came right after, about getting our two kids together.