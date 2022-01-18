Re: SAHM: Damn straight this isn’t okay. My father was a stay-at-home parent, and my husband has not worked while I have been a full-time breadwinner. Neither my mom nor I showed up at home expecting to do absolutely zero for kids or house. I understand the need for counseling, but I also think this needs to be called out for what it is: sexism. If he were home, I guarantee he would not think it acceptable to be the only on-call parent when you were home from work (or off working hours).