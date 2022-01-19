The majority of couples’ problems don’t have a ready solution, but are what’s known as perpetual. You’re both bringing your own values and dreams to this relationship, and while it’s helpful when your goals overlap, this isn’t always the case. The more you can ask questions and figure out what’s really driving his desire to move and your desire to stay, the easier it might be to find a compromise. As painful as it is to want such different things for your next phase of life, it doesn’t sound like this is a “dealbreaker” for either of you. If there’s really no compromise to be found, then consider that you spent the first 30 years of your marriage living where you wanted to. Are you willing to let him take the lead for the next 30? If not, why? Try to approach yourselves and each other with curiosity, not defensiveness, to figure out what each of you needs moving forward. And if it’s really just the mountains and the beach, try Tahoe!