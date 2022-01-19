Hi, Carolyn: My husband and I have two grown sons who both live far away. I call and text them more often than my husband does, and persist in trying to reach them when I want to talk. Often, when I tell my husband I have talked to one of them, he responds, “Did they call you?” or, “Why didn’t they call me?” or, “Why didn’t they tell me that?” or other ways of telling me his feelings are hurt because he feels they have a closer relationship with me than him. I don’t know what to do with this.