Dear Carolyn: Our young child has both my husband’s and my last names, no hyphen and no middle name. My husband’s parents have voiced disapproval, do not recognize our family’s choice and only address our child by my spouse’s last name when sending him cards, gifts, etc. My husband’s sister has been married multiple times and has multiple children — each given their father’s last name — and no one in her family has the same last name. Their respective dads are not involved in their lives. How my husband’s sister’s family chooses names is of course their business, but I find it interesting that my in-laws are okay with the variety of names in their daughter’s family, but our inclusion of my last name is offensive.