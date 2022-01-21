I have just learned from a mutual friend that Silent Sister is coming to the wedding, and that is good. But I don’t want Silent Sister to feel awkward, lurking about the fringes of the event like a coyote in the brush. My thought is to email all family members, including Silent Sister, asking them to volunteer for enjoyable tasks at the wedding, such as decorating the donkey with flowers or feeding the longhorns so they show up for the photographer.