What does etiquette dictate in this situation?
Frankly, etiquette wants nothing to do with this situation. If it did, it would ask how it is possible to drop the telephone into something you are covering by sitting on it. But it does not, so please do not answer.
Miss Manners considers it a great advantage of etiquette that it does not notice individual behavior that does not affect other people. So if one is shouting in a public bathroom or tying up facilities that others want to use, it would be rude. But as far as the callers are concerned, if they do not know, it does not count.
Dear Miss Manners: Do you have a suggestion about what to say when someone tells you they’ve recently gotten divorced?
I don’t mean intimate friends. (I would have already known it was happening, and I would know how they felt about it, and thus what would be appropriate to say.) I mean casual acquaintances or professional contacts.
“I’m sorry to hear that; it must have been a difficult time” seems neutral but still presumptuous, and it might invite unwanted conversation about the matter. All I can think of is, “I’m sorry, I didn’t know that,” which, if nothing else, is the simple truth.
Do you have any better suggestions? I have stopped asking people “and how is (spouse)?” until the person mentions them.
“I’m sorry” seemed neutral enough to Miss Manners, too, until someone replied, “If I’m happy and he’s happy, what are you so sorry about?” She has therefore switched to, “I wish you all the best.”
Dear Miss Manners: One of my best friends died in March 2020. Her partner didn’t notify me until May 2020, even though he had my phone number and email address. He was jealous of our friendship, so I guess that is why he didn’t notify me when it happened. I was so shocked and upset I didn’t ask him why.
I have had mental health problems since then, so I haven’t talked to my friend’s parents. Is it okay to contact her parents now, or is it too late?
Do you remember what was going on in March 2020?
There is no expiration date for offering condolences, and surely your late friend’s parents will be glad to have them. But you are less tolerant of delays. It does not strike Miss Manners as insulting that someone mourning a partner, and at a time when everyone’s lives were being rattled by the pandemic, should take a few weeks to deliver the news to everyone.
