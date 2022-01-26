The best part of phrasing it that way, besides its directness in naming the problem, is that it’s also a rhetorical question unless she’s ready to answer you for real — as in, say the thing out loud she wants to know so badly. If she just blah-blah-blahs you, then you can be more direct — “Seriously. You’re a dog with a bone.” But any form of “Why do you ask?” can also thwart a social interrogation if you want it to — because all you need to do from there is not provide personal information on command, be it about whom you hug or why or whatever else.