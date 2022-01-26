I think it might help to stop looking at it as looking for a romantic partner and just try to get out more and meet people. Take some classes or join some clubs that interest you and invite a few people at a time for coffee or drinks. Talk to people and listen to them, let people get to know you, find common interests and build friendships. If you share an interest with someone in the group, suggest getting together to do it, and that will be your first date. Dating is like auditioning people to see if you are attracted to them and whether they bring out the best in you. There’s no obligation to kiss or have sex just because you asked somebody out on a date. If you have a good time, suggest another date; if you don’t have a good time, ask somebody else next time. Maybe somebody in the group will ask you out. Some of the best romantic relationships grow organically from strong friendships. As you mingle more, you’ll learn what attracts you, and you can look for ways to meet people with those qualities or interests.